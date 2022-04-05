Shawn Mendes' love for Camila Cabello is "never gonna change".

The 23-year-old singer and Camila, 25, announced their break-up in November, but Shawn insists they remain good friends.

He shared: "[We're] so friendly. I mean, I loved Camila first for so many years and that's never gonna change."

Shawn's new track, 'When You're Gone', touches on their high-profile split.

And the chart-topping star admits that writing the record was a healing experience for him.

He told 'On Air with Ryan Seacrest': "I think it's really just the processing and the complexities of that, the complexities of knowing something is better and still wanting to hold on and all the reasons why.

"I'm really glad to be able to just be real and authentic with my music because it's cathartic for me too, to be able to write about these things."

Shawn recently revealed Camila actually heard the song months before it was released.

He explained: "Camila heard this song months ago, so we have a really honest relationship. I would never really put a song out about her before she would hear it."

Shawn and Camila both accept that heartbreak is a big inspiration for musicians.

And the former Fifth Harmony star is supportive of Shawn being open and honest with his fans.

He said: "She knows me and I know her, and ultimately, we both are writers and we both know what it is to make music and what the bigger picture of making art is. We're supportive of that, always."

Shawn has also been forced to learn "how to cope" without the brunette beauty by his side.

He shared: "You've got to give yourself a lot of grace to kind of be a little bit of a mess, and that's okay. And then, you have to look around at the people who are there and not the people who aren't."