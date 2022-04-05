Farrah Abraham's rehab experience has been life changing.

The 30-year-old star recently spent some time at a facility in Austin, Texas, after being one of nine women to accuse Dominic Foppoli - the former mayor of Windsor, California - of past sexual abuse.

Reflecting on her experience at the rehabilitation centre, Farrah told TMZ: "I'm, like 12-step life happy. Blessed. Successful. Grateful. Just, like, moving on."

Farrah confessed that the experience in March has changed her life.

She said: "I would say my experience was life-changing. It didn't only make my year ... but it made my life."

Farrah admitted it's previously been tough for her to reflect on her issues without being overcome with emotion.

The TV star explained: "I'm not going to cry because I'm just so happy and grateful, but last time, I broke out in really bad crying and was just having like a mid-life crisis. But, it happens."

Earlier this year, Farrah revealed via Instagram that she was taking some time out to focus on her physical and mental health.

In a video message, she explained: "I am taking time for my healing. I have ignored people for over 11 months after having a sexual assault and having my whole body break down, my whole brain break down.

"No matter your traumas - whether they are physical or mental, people see them or don’t see them - I wanted to take the time and say I am grateful for my family for hanging with me this year in one of my hardest years.

"I am looking forward to understanding more medically what I can do for myself and transition.

"I look forward to a brighter future for my family, for my work colleagues and for my career.

"It's been a journey to get here, and sometimes it's very hard to step away from work because I'm a workaholic, but it has really affected my life and I don't want that anymore."