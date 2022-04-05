Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker reportedly aren't legally married.

The 42-year-old beauty and Travis, 46, had a wedding ceremony in Las Vegas on Monday (04.04.22), but an insider has now claimed that it isn't legally binding.

The source told the New York Post newspaper's Page Six column: "They had a ceremony, but on paper it’s not legal yet."

The insider claimed that the loved-up couple - who got engaged in October - never secured a marriage license.

Clark County records for marriage licenses and certificates also show that they never applied for one, despite having a ceremony at the One Love Wedding Chapel after they attended the Grammy Awards together.

Kourtney has Mason, 12, Penelope, nine, and Reign, seven, with Scott Disick, and a source previously claimed that the 38-year-old star is "still upset" about the brunette beauty's new romance.

Scott split from Kourtney in 2015, but he struggled to come to terms with her engagement.

A source said: "He's been doing the best he can but it's been a very difficult time for him. He's looking for support right now."

Meanwhile, a source previously claimed that Kourtney fell for Travis because he is such a great dad.

The reality star admires how Travis takes care of Alabama, 16, and Landon, 18.

A source said: "She fell for Travis because he's such a there-for-his-kids father. He has a huge heart."

Travis - who proposed at the Rosewood Miramar in Montecito, California - is also proving to be a great stepfather to Kourtney's children.

The insider explained: "Kourtney is not only head over heels in love with Travis because he's hot and attractive but also because he's so sweet and loving towards her and her children. Their families also blended easily and nicely, and they all get along so well."