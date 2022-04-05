Daisy Ridley ends her six-year absence from Instagram

Daisy Ridley has ended her social media "hibernation".

The 29-year-old actress quit Instagram in 2016 after she received backlash for posting a message in support of gun-violence victims - but she's now finally returned to the platform.

Daisy - who is best known for playing Rey in the 'Star Wars' sequel trilogy - posted snap of herself drinking tea while doing self-care rituals.

She captioned the post: "Coming out of social media hibernation refreshed, recharged, and ready for what I'm calling my 'Year of Yes'. (And that's the tea.) picture courtesy of my 3 glam @lipstickkelly and @dayaruci. (sic)"

Daisy previously opened up about her experience of social media, explaining that she found it "really difficult" to deal with online criticism.

She said: "I was on Instagram, trying to do that whole thing, and people weren’t very nice.

"I posted a thing about gun regulations, because I was at an event in tribute to the Orlando shooting at Pulse. People weren’t nice about how I looked. And I was like, 'I’m out.' Simple as that. That is not what I signed up for."

Daisy also clarified why she deleted her account in the first place.

The actress explained: "Everyone said, 'It’s because she talked about gun safety,' but it wasn’t. If I want to talk about gun safety, I will talk about gun safety. And I didn’t sign up for people to go, 'You’re amazing!' But I didn’t sign up for them to say things like 'Your skin is s***,' either … so I took down the post, and then I deleted my account."

Asked if social media has become an occupational hazard for movie stars, Daisy replied: "I think, unfortunately, it is. But it’s not good for me, personally. I’m just not equipped for it.

"I’m super sensitive - not too sensitive - but I really feel things."

