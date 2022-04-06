Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker "seemed totally in love" on their wedding day.

The 42-year-old beauty and Travis, 46, tied the knot at the One Love Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas, and an eyewitness has now revealed that it was a passion-filled ceremony.

Chapel owner Marty Frierson told People: "There was a lot of that - kissing and hugging. They barely came up for air! They just seemed totally in love."

Marty also revealed the ceremony was only attended by a handful of guests.

He said: "They all had iPhones, taking pictures and videos from every angle.

"I don't know if they were the friends or their social media team. They filmed everything from the time they walked in, to the time they walked out. The vows, the kiss, the rose bouquet toss, the dancing. I usually take pictures for the chapel but they wanted to handle it all themselves."

The celebrity couple - who got engaged in October - called the One Love Wedding Chapel at midnight, and asked if they could tie the knot at short notice.

Marty shared: "I didn't know who it was until they pulled up. I advertise as 24-hours but they wanted to make sure I was still there.

"They paid and they requested [an] Elvis Presley [impersonator] - that was mandatory. I called back five minutes later and was like, 'I got an Elvis.' And there they were."

Kourtney - who has Mason, 12, Penelope, nine, and Reign, seven, with Scott Disick - and Travis were both keen to have "the Vegas experience".

Marty added: "They had a good time. They just romanced and got married. Elvis performed the ceremony. They showed a lot love and had a lot of fun."