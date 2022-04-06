Josephine Skriver has married The Cab singer Alexander DeLeon.

The 28-year-old model - who is best known for her work with Victoria's Secret - and the 32-year-old music star tied the knot in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, on Sunday (03.04.22), E! News reports.

Prior to the wedding, Josephine gave her Instagram followers a behind-the-scenes look at her preparations, posting two photos of herself lying on a bed in a face mask.

The model subsequently posted a photo of her white attire for the weekend.

She captioned the snap: "All white everything cause it's wedding weekend @bohnes can't wait to be your wife finally. (sic)"

The loved-up couple got engaged in November 2018, when he proposed during a romantic trip to Finland.

Josephine - who began dating the music star in 2013 - previously opened up about their engagement.

She shared: "It was a cold November night. He had a bonfire built for me on top of the middle of a frozen lake deep in Scandinavia completed with the full moon shining on our backs and hot cocoa to keep us warm!?!? Like.. is he crazy?!??? (sic)"

The model also admitted she didn't have any hesitations about accepting the proposal.

Josephine - who has worked for a host of big-name brands, including Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, DKNY and Christian Dior - said: "When he got down on one knee and asked me to be his forever. I have never been more sure about anything in my life."

Josephine also described the music star as the "love of [her] life".

She shared: "Sometimes in life you will meet that one person that makes everything make sense. A person that pushes you to be an even greater version of yourself. A person that makes you not just dream it ... but believe it! Believe in your own abilities to make anything happen!"