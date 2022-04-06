Tory Lanez was handcuffed in court on Tuesday (05.04.22) for violating a protective order in his felony assault case after he allegedly shot Megan Thee Stallion in the foot.

The 29-year-old rapper - whose real name is Daystar Peterson - was taken into custody after appearing at a Los Angeles courtroom, where Superior Court Judge David Herriford "found sufficient evidence that he violated the order of protection."

Megan's attorney Alex Spiro confirmed to USA TODAY that Lanez made bail and was let go hours later.

The lawyer said: "The self-serving noise in this case will not change the facts or prevent this case from proceeding."

The order means Lanez is not allowed to contact Megan or share pretrial facts from the case.

The music star had breached the order by appearing to address Megan in a tweet posted in February, and he's been told not to use social media to contact the 'Sweetest Pie' hitmaker.

His attorney, Shawn Holley, also argued that another tweet posted by DJ Akademiks that month, which claimed Lanez's DNA was not found on the weapon allegedly used to shoot Megan, was factually incorrect, as the investigation found that there were four DNA contributors on the handgun and was therefore inconclusive.

Lanez pleaded not guilty after he was charged with felony assault for allegedly shooting Megan, 26, in the foot after a party at Kylie Jenner's Hollywood Hills home in July 2020.

He is facing two felony charges; assault with a semiautomatic firearm and carrying a loaded , unregistered firearm in a vehicle.

Lanez is also alleged to have "personally inflicted great bodily injury".

He could face up to 22 years and eight months in prison if he is convicted.