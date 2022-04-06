Shanna Moakler has congratulated her ex-husband Travis Barker upon his wedding to Kourtney Kardashian.

The 47-year-old model was married to Travis, 46, from 2004 until 2006 and has 18-year-old Landon and 16-year-old Alabama with him as well as 22-year-old Atiana with her former partner Oscar De La Hoya and the former 'Celebrity Big Brother' star was quick to send her well wishes to her ex after hearing the news that he had wed reality star Kourtney.

She told PEOPLE: "Congratulations to the happy couple. I wish them the best that life has to offer on their journey together."

It comes soon after the news that the 42-year-old 'Kardashians' star - who has has Mason, 12, Penelope, nine, and Reign, seven, from her previous long term relationship with Scott Disick -secretly tied the knot with the Blink-182 drummer in an early morning ceremony at Las Vegas wedding chapel Monday (04.04.22).

Chapel worker Marty Frierson explained that the pair seemed "totally in love" at the low-key affair and explained that only a small number of friends attended the event.

Marty said: "There was a lot of kissing and hugging. They barely came up for air! They just seemed

totally in love.. They just had their team, security and three people that had iPhones - [so] five people total with them. There were friends, but they just came in and filmed them from the time they got out of the limousine to the ceremony to them leaving to tossing the bouquet. Everything."

However, an insider has now claimed that the marriage between Kourtney and Travis - who became engaged after less than a year of dating back in October 2021 - isn't legally binding.

The source told the New York Post newspaper's Page Six column: "They had a ceremony, but on paper it’s not legal yet."