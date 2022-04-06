Matthew Broderick has tested positive for COVID-19.

The 60-year-old actor - who currently starring alongside wife Sarah Jessica Parker in 'Plaza Suite' on Broadway - will now miss performances of the Neil Simon play after two tests confirmed his status.

A statement posted to the show's official Instagram page read: "An important announcement for ticket holders. Thank you for your support and patience at this time. Matthew Broderick tested positive before today's performance of Plaza Suite, despite strict adherence to COVID safety protocols. A second test has confirmed the diagnosis."

However, the statement went on to confirm that only Matthew - who has son James, 19, and 12-year-old twins Tabitha and Loretta with the 'And Just Like That' star - will have to take time off from the Broadway play because she has consistently tested negative and confirmed to fans that she performed in the show on Tuesday (05.04.22).

The statement continued: "Sarah Jessica Parker has tested negative and will perform this evening.

Everyone wishes him a speedy recovery."

Sarah Jessica will now star alongside Matthew's understudy, Tony award winner Michael McGrath, while her husband is recovering but he is expected to return to the show in mid-April.

A spokesperson for the show told The Hollywood Reporter: "Matthew tested positive before today’s performance of 'Plaza Suite'. Performances will continue, with Broderick expected to return to the show on Friday, April 15."

The play - which charts the ups and downs of three couples staying at the famed titular hotel - opened towards the end of March and is expected to run until at the Hudson Theater until June 26.

The show marks a return to Broadway for the former 'Sex and the City' star - who started her career as a child actress in the title role of classic musical 'Annie' back in the late 1970s.

Just before he tested positive, Matthew noted: "She's doing an excellent job!"