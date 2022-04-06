Mark Zuckerberg is nicknamed Eye of Sauron by his Meta employees.

The CEO of the social media network has revealed his "unending" energy levels are compared to those of the 'Lord of the Rings' villain, which he doesn't see as a negative thing.

He said: “Some of the folks who I work with at the company say this lovingly, but I think that they sometimes refer to my attention as the Eye of Sauron.

"They’re like, ‘You have this unending amount of energy to go work on something. And if you point that at any given team, you will just burn them.'"

He added in an interview on 'The Tim Ferriss Show': "I just think the engagement that you get of having, like, an immediate feedback loop around thinking about something and then getting to go talk to the people who are working on this is so much better than going and scheduling a meeting that you’ll have three weeks later."

In the same podcast chat, the billionaire - who co-founded Facebook, now Meta, in 2004 - revealed he goes surfing each day to avoid feeling "punched" in the face by the news.

The 37-year-old internet entrepreneur told the host: "When you're out there in the water, it's pretty hard to focus on anything else.

"When you're on the board, you're focused on making sure you stay on the board and don't mess something up."

Zuckerberg also goes foiling, surfing but using a hydrofoil board.