Elon Musk is calling on Twitter to add an edit button.

The Tesla and SpaceX boss has just revealed he has a 9.2% stake in the micro-blogging site, worth $2.9 billion.

And shortly after the news was announced, the billionaire ran a poll on the app asking his 80 million followers: "Do you want an edit button?"

At the time of writing, a resounding 73.4 per cent of 2,545,184 votes have clicked "yes".

The filing for Musk's stake read: "Amount beneficially owned: 73,486,938 shares consisting of shares of Common Stock held by the Elon Musk Revocable T 2003 for which Elon Musk is the sole Trustee."

It also comes after Musk recently revealed he is "giving serious thought" to creating a new social media platform, where "free speech" is the priority.

The business magnate ran another poll seemingly to put out the feelers for his concept.

It read: "Free speech is essential to a functioning democracy. Do you believe Twitter rigorously adheres to this principle?"

The majority voted "no" in response.

The poll prompted Twitter user Pranay Pathole to ask Musk: "Would you consider building a new social media platform,

@elonmusk?

"One that would consist an open source algorithm, one where free speech and adhering to free speech is given top priority, one where propaganda is very minimal. I think that kind of a platform is needed."

To which he replied: "Am giving serious thought to this."

Further to this, the engineer asked his 79.2 million followers: "Given that Twitter serves as the de facto public town square, failing to adhere to free speech principles fundamentally undermines democracy. What should be done?"

Many had called for Musk to buy Twitter, which was founded by Jack Dorsey and is currently run by Parag Agrawal.

The 50-year-old mogul is known for his outspoken comments on the site, and in January, he quipped that he "never" posts anything "controversial" on Twitter.

Musk - who has even faced lawsuits from investors over his acerbic comments in the past - created his own meme out of the Twitter homepage.

In an apparent jibe, alongside the Twitter logo, a message warned: “Get fired from your job in 5-10 years. Join Twitter today.”

Next to the search bar, it read: “Say anything you want."

Alongside the icon for growing your network, Musk added: "Wait 5-10 years."

And next to the reply box, he added: “Surprise. You're fired.”

Musk also tweeted alongside it: "Good thing I never tweet anything controversial."

He was also sued after he agreed to sell some shares in Tesla following a Twitter poll.

If he does decide to start his own app, Musk would follow in the footsteps of former President Donald Trump, who launched Truth Social in October.

The platform promises to provide a place for "open, free, and honest global conversation without discriminating against political ideology."