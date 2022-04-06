Blac Chyna has hit back at Rob Kardashian's claim he has sole custody of their daughter.

The 33-year-old beauty - who has nine-year-old son King Cairo with Tyga and five-year-old daughter Dream with the Arthur George sock designer - was criticised by the fathers of her children last week, who called out her moan she doesn't receive child support from them and claimed they have the kids with them almost every day.

However, the Neighborhood Talk pointed out the custody agreement between Rob and Chyna states Dream is with her mom Saturday, Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday, and "every other week they alternate".

The outlet shared the information on Instagram and wrote: "So y’all need to get off Blac Chyna back. Rob should feel bad for creating that narrative to be honest."

In the comments, Chyna wrote: "Facts [prayer emoji] (sic)"

Tyga and Rob had hit out at their former partner after she lamented having to give up a number of her cars because of her financial situation.

She posted: "Yesterday I had to give up 3 of my cars ...my reasons... morals, beliefs, being a single mother, no support. I'm a MAMA.

"Single no support child support."

However, the 'Ayo' rapper quickly jumped in to insist there was no reason why he would pay child support because he is the primary carer for their son.

Commenting on a screenshot of Chyna's tweets, he wrote: "I pay 40k a year for my son school he lives w me mon- sat. Why would I pay child support lol.(sic)"

And Rob soon echoed his remarks.

He wrote on the same post: "I pay 37k a year for my daughter's school. handle every single medical expense. I pay for all her extracurricular activities. I have my daughter from Tuesday-Saturday. Why would i pay child support lol."

The 'Rack City' hitmaker noted the difference in payments between himself and Rob and jokingly tagged the former 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star in a comment to ask: "how u pay 3k less. Let me kno the plug.(sic)"