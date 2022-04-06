A new 'Tomb Raider' game is in development.

The action-adventure video game franchise - which focuses on fictional British archaeologist Lara Croft and spawned a film series starring Angelina Jolie as the heroine - has so far released eleven mainline titles and now developers Crystal Dynamics have announced that work on a new game has begun as part of online creation tool Unreal Engine 5.

Dallas Dickinson, Tomb Raider franchise manager said while appearing on Epic's 'State of Unreal' stream: "We have just started development on our next Tomb Raider game, powered by Unreal Engine 5. Our goal is to push the envelope of fidelity, and to deliver the high quality cinematic action-adventure experience that fans deserve from both Crystal Dynamics and the 'Tomb Raider' franchise. This new engine translates into next-level storytelling and gameplay experiences."

No further details regarding the game have been announced but the game's official Twitter claimed to be "incredibly excited" about the future and are "proud" to be working with Unreal Engine 5, who is also working with the likes of other gaming companies including Remedy, Obsidian, Rare, Ninja Theory, InXile, Dontnod, and Eidos Montreal.

The tweet read: "Crystal Dynamics is incredibly excited about the future of Unreal and how it will help us take our storytelling to the next level. That's why we're proud to announce that our next #tombraider game is being built on Unreal Engine 5!"

Last year, game director Will Kerslake was speaking about the iconic gaming franchise and claimed that developers were "working to unify timelines" ahead of its next release.

He said: "The development team envisions a future of 'Tomb Raider' unfolding after these established adventures, telling stories that build upon the breadth of both Core Design and Crystal Dynamics' games, working to unify these timelines."