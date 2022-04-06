Eric Barone "can't help but think about 'Stardew Valley'" while he creates the follow-up game.

The 34-year-old developer- who is also known by his alias ConcernedApe - released viral virtual farming game 'Stardew Valley' on PC back in 2016 and is currently working on his sophomore game 'Haunted Chocolatier' but isn't concerned of fans want to call it a "cut and paste" version of its predecessor.

He said: "I can relate to some degree with working on Haunted Chocolatier. Which is a game that's very much in Stardew Valley's shadow at this point and will be compared to it. I can't help but think about Stardew Valley when I'm making this game. It'll manifest in ways like 'Oh, I can't do this. It's too much like Stardew Valley.' But then a lot of the things in Stardew Valley are the way they are because it just makes sense. It would be foolish to do it any other way."

Eric went on to reveal that he has sometimes considered throwing the towel but now believes that speculation that the game will resemble his hit debut as a compliment because it means 'Stardew Valley' was "perfect."

He told Reason Studios during a livestream: "Lately I've just kinda been like 'you know what, screw it. If that means a lot of stuff in Stardew Valley was perfect and it doesn't need to be changed, then I'm just gonna do it the same way and not worry about it. If people say it's cut and paste Stardew Valley, well so be it. What did you expect? Did you expect me to make a sports game or a racing game? This is just what I do."

'Hotel Chocolatier' does not currently have a release date and ConcernedApe recently warned fans that "it will be a while before this game is done."