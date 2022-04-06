Season 2 of Deep Rock Galactic will be to Steam from April 28th and on Xbox PlayStation from May 5th.

The Robot Rebellion pack - which is slated to host cosmetic DLC and will reportedly including four new unique suits of armour thereby allowing one for each class - but the game's official Twitter account urged fans not to panic about cosmetics collected in season one as the will be automatically carried over into the ordinary loop cycle.

The tweet read: "The next cosmetic DLC coming to Deep Rock Galactic is called Robot Rebellion - check out the goodies in the trailer below! PSA: When Season 2 starts on April 28 (Steam) and May 5 (Consoles/Windows Store), any Season 1 cosmetics that have not yet been unlocked will move into the normal loot cycle, like cargo crates lost packs, etc. No need to stress grind the last levels."

A new, unique helmet with two variants is also coming, with both a full face half face version.

Paintjobs for Armour, Weapons, Bosco and your Pickaxe will also arrive, with a Robot Rebellion theme to boot.

The reveal highlights that this DLC is purely cosmetic, avoiding any concern of Pay to Win in the extremely popular game.

It comes after claims that the new release - which would follow on the release of Season 1 back in November 2020 - will be "less ambitious" than the inaugural season because the developers wanted to speed up the release.

In a blog post, developers Steam said: ". Season 01 exceeded all our expectations and catapulted the player numbers into space. But it was also a very big update, taking almost 7 months to produce and prepare. Season 02 will be a bit less ambitious and will come out faster. Not to say, that won’t still be an impressive update with all the bells and whistles, of course!"