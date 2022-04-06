Jim Carrey is looking forward to being "frighteningly normal".

The 'Sonic the Hedgehog 2' star recently announced his intention to retire from acting and he's now explained he's looking forward to focusing his attention on other efforts, including his art work and producing NFTs.

He joked: "I gotta get out of here before I slap someone."

He then added to 'Entertainment Tonight': "Honestly, I feel like there's so many things, because I've been so busy for so long, important things that I've ignored. Like, there's 25 years of 'Mystery Science Theater' I have to catch up on.

"And there's painting. I do paint. I'm gonna be putting out NFTs. I'll announce that on Twitter soon. And that's kinda fun for me still.

"Other than that, I'm going to strive for un-exceptionalism.

"I want to be frighteningly normal. Nothing going on. Whole lotta nothing."

The 'Sonic' sequel sees Jim reprise his role as Dr. Robotnik and returning to the villain is only the third time the 60-year-old actor has played the same character twice, having previously made follow-ups to 'Ace Ventura: Pet Detective' and 'Dumb and Dumber'.

He explained: "I don't know. I can't serve the same stale dinner.

"I always felt like the time for now is to do something new. New now. If I spent all my time doing -- I could've done several sequels for several characters -- but I felt like life is too short. I want to move on, I want to create. I want to annoy people that are businessmen that want to take advantage of me.

"I just want to keep changing. Morphing. Challenging people."

The 'Mask' star revealed last week he's ready to retire from making movies.

Asked about Dolly Parton's recent comments that she'd love Jim to play her music partner Porter Wagoner in her biopic, he said: "Well, I’m retiring. Yeah, probably. I’m being fairly serious.

"It depends, if the angels bring some sort of script that’s written in gold ink that says to me that it’s going to be really important for people to see, I might continue down the road but I’m taking a break.

"I really like my quiet life and I really like putting paint on canvas and I really love my spiritual life and I feel like, and this is something you might never hear another celebrity say as long as time exists – I have enough. I’ve done enough. I am enough."

But the 'Yes Man' star admitted that, should the '9 to 5' singer contact him about the project, he would "always speak to Dolly".