Alicia Vikander and Michael Fassbender don't work at the same time.

The couple - who married five years ago - arrange their schedules so they can "always" travel together and one of them is free to be with their one-year-old son while the other is busy on set.

Alicia told the new issue of Britain's Harper's Bazaar magazine: "In my little family, with my husband and my child, we travel together, always. That’s the rule. We do jobs so one of us can always be with the baby."

The 'Irma Vep' actress is "very comfortable" with her body and though she's stripped on screen a number of times, she admitted nude scenes are her least favourite part of her job.

She said: "The only thing that can’t be improvised is an intimate scene – you have to make choreography and stick to it. It’s the worst thing ever to do those scenes. I am very comfortable with my body and I’ve done quite a bit of nudity and sex scenes, but it’s never easy."

And Alicia admitted she's found herself feeling uncomfortable and not "protected" when working on a nude scene.

She said: I’ve been in situations that were not fine, where I didn’t feel I was protected. [On one occasion] everyone was busy doing their own thing and, in the middle, you have an actor who sits there naked for a couple of hours.

"And someone is supposed to arrive with a robe, and they don’t. It comes afterwards – [the knowledge that] that was not right. I should have been looked after."

The Swedish star knows people think the movie business is far more glamorous than the reality.

She said: "People come and see us at a premiere dressed up and walking these carpets, and that’s fun, of course. But that’s the illusion of what the industry is.

"[The reality is] interest, and passion, and a will to make something. It’s four months where a bunch of strangers work 15-hour days, six days a week, and don’t sleep."

The new issue of Harper's Bazaar UK goes on sale on 7 April.

For more from Alicia, visit https://www.harpersbazaar.com/uk/aliciavikander