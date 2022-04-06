Kris Jenner found filming the new Hulu show ‘The Kardashians’ “scary.”

The 66-year-old matriarch and her family may be veterans of reality TV but after being off screen for almost two years since E!'s 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' ended, she admitted they were uncertain whether people would still be interested.

On ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Kris revealed: “Every time we start to shoot a new season, or in this case on a new network with Disney and this kind of thing, you kinda worry about, ‘Are people still going to want to see what we have going on?’ Because we have been doing this for 15 years now, which is a blessing. But also, a little scary.”

But Kris thinks there are plenty of reasons to tune in to the new show because, as filming began, “a million things” started happening to her brood, making the first season of ‘The Kardashians’ especially wild.

Kris said: “And then of course, the minute we start filming, a million things happen. Kylie’s having a baby. Kourtney’s dating Travis Barker and then gets engaged. Kim gets 'SNL'. Every single day there was just this drama or something crazy going on or somebody having a baby or somebody getting divorced. It was nutty as usual.”

Kris, who is the mother of Kourtney, Kim, Khloe and Rob Kardashian, and Kendall and Kylie Jenner, also teased an “unforgettable” moment in the first episode that she said was “very exciting.”

She told Ellen that the moment “starts with a P,” likely hinting at Kim's current relationship with Pete Davidson.

She added: “It’s just so exciting and fun and I missed it. I just realised how much I missed it and being with the kids every day. I mean, we’re together but it’s just different.”

‘The Kardashians’ premieres on Hulu on April 14.