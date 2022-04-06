Sydney Sweeney swipes her make-up artist's powders.

The 'Euphoria' star "hoards" setting powders and is known to make her make-up artist "mad" by keeping her Charlotte Tilbury powders for herself.

She said: "I collect a lot of powders. I stole a lot of my makeup artist's Charlotte Tilbury setting powders, and she gets mad. I've been obsessed with it. I hoard all of them."

The 24-year-old actress - who stars as Cassie Howard on the hit HBO teen drama - suffers from "terribly sensitive skin" and has learned to "speak up" on set if there are any products that she knows will irritate her skin or beauty prodcuts that she is not "comfortable" with.

Asked if she's learned any beauty tips, Sydney replied: "Always stand up for yourself if you're in a makeup or skincare situation where someone is using a product that you don't feel comfortable with or if it could ruin your skin. Being on set, I've learned to speak up for myself. You shouldn't put yourself in any type of harm's way because you don't want to feel bad."

The 'Everything Sucks!' star also admitted she cannot sleep without removing her makeup.

She told BAZAAR.com: "Always wash your face,no matter how tired you are. I was on the plane last night and realized I completely forgot face wipes. So I went into the plane bathroom and tried to splash as much water on my face to get off all the makeup from Vanity Fair [Oscars Party]. I said to myself, I cannot fall asleep on this plane with my makeup on. I was literally trying to scrub makeup off."