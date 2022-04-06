Paris Jackson's first lipstick was inspired by 1980s rock stars.

The 24-year-old model - who is the daughter of the late music legend Michael Jackson and his second wife Debbie Rowe - revealed that she first bought red liquid liner from KVD Beauty, because of her favorite 80s rock stars — performers like Tommy Lee and Nikki Sixx of the rock band Motley Crue.

Sh told Allure: “All those really cool dudes from the ’80s wore red lipstick. I wanted to be like Tommy Lee and Nikki Sixx and the first one I picked happened to be from KVD and I stuck with it.”

The 'Yellowbird' singer went on to explain that while she still likes to stick to her original choice, these days she uses a few more products than when she first started experimenting with makeup.

She added: “I actually have to use a different liquid liner that does smudge [as a base], and once I get that shape and the smudge that I want, then I put the Tattoo Pencil liner on top of it, because I like those colors more and it lasts longer.”

The ‘Habit’ actress - who is the new face of KVD Beauty's Tattoo Pencil- went on to claim that she chose to work with the brand because it "embraces true beauty" and explained that she often cheers herself up by wearing make-up.

She said: “It just talks about embracing true beauty, which I believe comes from the inside, which I think is a really cool practice. We work on the inside first, and then we go outwards.

If I’m feeling down on myself, there’s something on the inside going on. It’s like a house, right? If the foundation of the house is not strong, you can’t fix the house by putting a pretty paint job on it or adding new shingles on the roof. You fix the problem by going inward and fixing that. So when the house is sturdy and good to go, then you can paint on top of it and make it look perfect.”

The model added: “I narrow in on my insecurities and I do a contrary action. That means whatever is contrary to my deepest insecurity, I write it down on a piece of paper every night. And I write a gratitude list every night as well.”