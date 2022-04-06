Mandy Moore wants to redo her ‘This Is Us’ scenes after becoming a real-life mom.

The 37-year-old actress welcomed her first child, Gus, with her husband Taylor Goldsmith in February 2021 and she admitted having her son has given her a whole new perspective on playing Rebecca Pearson in the NBC drama series.

Speaking to the New York Post newspaper's Page Six column at PaleyFest, she said: “It all makes sense now. I want to go back and redo everything.

“I just feel like the interaction that I have with the kids now … I have always felt the maternal instinct in me, but now it’s fully solidified.

“Just like the little things of someone being like, ‘I need a water,’ ‘I’m hungry,’ or ‘I have to go [to] the bathroom.’ Like, ‘Guys, guys, guys. No, that comes first. That’s the priority.’ Whereas before — I obviously would have cared about children’s needs — but it makes it next level.”

‘This Is Us’ is well-known to be a regular tearjerker, and its sixth and final season, which is currently airing weekly on NBC, is no exception.

And Mandy is concerned about how emotional everyone will be when it comes to filming their final scenes.

She said: “We still have the last three episodes left to shoot. So, the end is near. I think we’re all sort of like, we’re just, yeah, holding on for dear life. It’s gonna be really hard. I don’t know how we’re gonna do it, quite frankly. It’s so emotional.”

Her co-star Miley Ventimiglia also addressed the ending of the show on the PaleyFest red carpet, thanking fans for “sticking around” throughout the show’s journey.

He said: “Thank you for staying with us, for sticking around, for investing time, showing up on a Tuesday at nine for six years. This is pretty wonderful. I’m just, I’m grateful. I’m very, very grateful for you.”