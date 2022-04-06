Idris Elba DJ'd at the Duke and Duchess of Sussex as a "gift" to the couple.

The 49-year-old Hollywood star was a guest at the lavish wedding at Windsor Castle back in 2018 and had a "great time" running the music at the event and joked he had to offer his services in lieu of handing over a present to Prince Harry and his wife Meghan because he "couldn't afford anything".

Asked if he ever got paid for the gig, he said during an appearance on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!': "No! No, but it was my gift to my friends. I can't afford anything [so I said] 'Can I just DJ?!'...

"Weddings are great and I hadn't DJ a wedding for a long time and that was fun. I was having a great time.'

And it seems the 'Molly's Game' actor had to stick to a strict playlist.

Asked if he played anything by Queen to get Harry's grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, on the dancefloor, he said: "It wasn't on the playlist. I played some Dr. Dre."

The 'Luther' actor previously revealed that Meghan - who has since abandoned royal duties and now lives in Los Angeles with Harry, 37, and their children Archie, two, and Lili, nine months - specifically requested him to play music by rap star Dr. Dre at the celebrations of the nuptials.

Discussing key moments of his life while co-hosting BBC Radio 1Xtra's 'Rap Show' in an appearance airing on Saturday (02.04.22), Idris was asked what the guests danced to at the royal wedding.

He replied: "'Still Dre' by Dr Dre went off! It was Meghan’s choice."

The 'Obsessed' actor previously revealed Beyoncé was one of the artists featured on a playlist of songs which Meghan had suggested he play for their guests.

Speaking in 2019 shortly after he'd revealed he was given a playlist, he said: "There's always Beyoncé on the playlist. You already know that! You already know that!

"Everyone's talking about the playlist. I let the cat out of the bag didn't I? Just a little bit."

Despite DJing at lots of high profile gigs over the years, Idris previously admitted the royal wedding was the "most stressful".

He explained: "This wasn’t like my cousin’s wedding. This wasn’t at the community hall — the reception. This was a big, big deal. They’re good friends and I wanted to make sure they had a great time, so there was a lot of pressure."