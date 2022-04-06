Dillon Passage wants a permanent injunction against his estranged husband Joe Exotic.

The 59-year-old former zookeeper - who is currently doing time after being found guilty of a murder-for-hire plot against the 'Tiger King' co-star Carole Baskin and violations of animal welfare law - recently filed for divorce from his husband of four years and while the 25 year old is willing to sign off on their split, he wants to work out a settlement first.

Dillon is asking for both parties to walk away with what they owned before they married, and also wants Joe to be ordered to stay away and not contact him directly.

Dillon's attorneys, Chris Kirker and Holly Davis told TMZ the pair started negotiating the terms of their divorce in September but paused the proceedings when Joe was diagnosed with cancer.

Joe's new attorney, Autumn Blackledge, says the star is open to a deal so long as the terms are "reasonable".

However, his estranged husband's team say when they offered the same terms in September, Joe's response was: "It will be a cold day in hell before I sign these papers ... You're out of your f****** mind."

Joe is keen to get divorced because he is planning to marry John Graham, who he met in prison in February 2021 when they were both behind bars in Fort Worth, Texas.

John has subsequently been released, but his relationship with Joe remains strong and they're keen to tie the knot one day.

Dillon, on the other hand, has also got another man in his life and is now looking to the future after his split from Joe.

Meanwhile, earlier this year, Joe was resentenced to 21 years in prison after a federal appeals court determined in 2021 that improper sentencing guidelines were previously used.

The former zookeeper was initially sentenced to 22 years in prison. But his attorneys campaigned to have his sentence reduced, alleging "imperfect entrapment, sentencing manipulation, and outrageous government conduct".