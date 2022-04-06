Gwen Stefani is "so into" her marriage to Blake Shelton.

The 52-year-old star - who has three sons with first husband Gavin Rossdale - tied the knot with the country crooner in July last year after six years of dating and she admitted their life together is a lot of fun.

She gushed: "Marriage itself is just so fun... I'm so into it. I feel very blessed."

The No Doubt frontwoman described Blake has her "best friend" and revealed they've got a shared passion for gardening - though she's happy for her husband to do the heavy work on their project.

She told talk show host Ellen DeGeneres: She added: “He’s my best friend. We just have so much fun. … He literally texted me an hour ago. He flew home today. … When we do things, we go big. We’re doing major gardening. We’re talking about daffodils, we’re talking about like tulips. We did all the bulbs, now we’re doing wildflower seeds, now we’re doing xenias. So I sent him home to figure out how to till all the land and dig a well.

I personally like it when people do things for me, a lot. I'm from Anaheim, California and I'm lazy like that, but he actually likes to do it himself.

"I think about all the different seeds that were planted in my life, these seeds of faith, the seeds of these wild ideas I had that actually came true, and even the one to fall in love with Blake. It’s crazy because now I’m gonna go back there and plant so many flowers and they’re gonna bloom, it’s so exciting.”

During her last appearance on Ellen's show, Gwen promised the host she could be her maid of honour, but when the 'Finding Dory' star questioned her guest on the role she never got to carry out, the 'Don't Speak' hitmaker explained she and Blake had scaled down their plans because of the coronavirus pandemic.

She said: "Covid. It got really small. I had this fantasy of building like bleachers, but it got smaller and smaller, and as you know, the Lord works in mysterious ways. It was the perfect amount of people. It was so intimate. It was so exactly what it needed to be."