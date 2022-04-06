Camila Cabello found writing her new album to be a "cathartic" experience.

The 25-year-old star is poised to release 'Familia' later this month, and Camila admits she relished the recording process.

The brunette beauty - who split from Shawn Mendes in 2021 - explained: "For me, my process is really cathartic.

"It’s me kind of singing anything that I think about and feel into a microphone. I do like seven takes of that. I do that for like 25 minutes, and then me and my collaborators talk about it. Then we are like, ‘Oh, you said this, that was really cool.’ We brainstorm, we fill it in and then that becomes a song."

Camila has already played the album for some of her close friends and family.

And the chart-topping star - who shot to fame as part of Fifth Harmony - has been pleased with the feedback she's already received.

Speaking to 'Entertainment Tonight', Camila shared: "I feel like a lot of people have told me, ‘This feels different than your other albums.' That it feels more grounded. It feels more honest ... there was no barrier of pressure, of anxiety. It was very unfiltered.

"Like it was literally what I was feeling that day. And I think that comes through in the music."

Camila also explained that she's turned to meditation and therapy as a means of navigating the ups and downs of life.

She said: "As I get older, I find more and more resources, so for example, meditation and talking to a therapist.

"Also talking to my friends, like literally just being like, ‘Guys, I'm feeling like this. And this is fear, and I’m feeling sad about this.’ Really being open with people. Going for walks. I feel like that's kind of the key to getting older.

"Those feelings are gonna come and I think you just gather more and more tools to kind of cope with them in a healthy way."