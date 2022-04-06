Serena Williams thinks she's a "lenient" parent.

The 40-year-old tennis star has four-year-old daughter Olympia with her husband Alexis Ohanian, and Serena has confessed to being surprised by her own style of parenting.

She shared: "Olympia has a great sense of humour. If you tell her to draw a bunny, she’ll draw a chicken instead, and she knows she’s making a joke. She loves to laugh.

"I thought I was going to be really strict, but so far I’m the more lenient parent. This kid has me under her finger. I didn’t know what kind of mom I’d be, and I still don’t know. Instead, maybe for the first time in my life, I’m just being."

Serena has continued with her tennis career over recent years. But she hates having to spend time away from her daughter.

In an essay for Elle magazine, she explained: "I still feel like I have to be around her for every day of her life, as much as possible. I’m anxious when I’m not around her. Honestly, it’s a little much!"

Serena is widely recognised as one of the great sportswomen of all time.

But she admits that her priorities have changed since she became a mom.

Serena - who is the younger sister of fellow tennis star Venus Williams - said: "Since I’ve had my baby, the stakes of the game have shifted for me.

"I have 23 Grand Slams to my name, more than any other active player. But winning is now a desire and no longer a need. I have a beautiful daughter at home; I still want the titles, the success, and the esteem, but it’s not my reason for waking up in the morning."