Britney Spears has objected to paying her mom's attorneys’ fees.

The 40-year-old pop star has asked a court to deny Lynne Spears' request that Britney pay the attorney fees she accumulated as she tried to help end her conservatorship.

Mathew Rosengart, Britney's lawyer, insists that the chart-topping star shouldn't have to pay Lynne's $663,202 legal bill because "first, and most fundamentally, there is no legal authority supporting the petition".

In the legal documents - which have been obtained by 'Entertainment Tonight' - Rosengart says there's "no authority at all to support the conclusion that a conservatorship estate can be held financially responsible for the attorney's fees of a third party".

Britney's 13-year conservatorship was ended in November.

And the singer's lawyer has now insisted that Britney has no responsibility to pay Lynne's legal bill.

He said: "[Lynne] had the right to hire and pay for her own counsel, from her own funds, this is, in effect, an issue between Lynne Spears and her lawyers, and there is no legal basis for placing Britney Spears in the middle of it."

Rosengart described the 'Gimme More' hitmaker as her "family's sole breadwinner, supporting her entire family".

He added: "[Lynne's request] is entirely unsupported by law or equity and must be rejected for these reasons alone."

By contrast, Lynne's lawyers argue "it is undeniable that but for Lynne Spears’ support as mother, and her lawyers’ relentless advocacy in attempting to modify and terminate the conservatorship over those two-and-a-half years, the status quo would have continued".

What's more, it's claimed that Britney urged her mom "to find a way to get involved in the conservatorship to obtain relief from the incredibly abusive acts of her father, the then-conservator of both the person and the estate of Ms. Spears".