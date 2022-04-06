Normani thinks being vulnerable is "terrifying".

The 25-year-old singer shares her "most inner thoughts and feelings" on her new single 'Fair', and Normani admits there's "so much more" to her than some fans may think.

The chart-topping star - who first shot to fame as part of Fifth Harmony - explained: "With 'Fair,' I feel like it was really the perfect record to be vulnerable, to share my most inner thoughts and feelings and what heartbreak looks like for me.

"I'm still introducing myself. Yes, everybody knows that I can do the dance thing and I can be this diva-esque, confident entertainer, but there's so much more."

Normani was always determined to release the record. But she admits it's not easy to share her insecurities with the world.

She told 'Entertainment Tonight': "I always say that it's such a ballsy move, because I know what people expect from me and I know what my fans want, but at a point, it's like, where do I fit into that?

"I know what it's like to put out records that I don't necessarily believe in and to do things that are expected of me, but I owe it to myself to put out records that really reflect the growth over the last three years that I've had."

Normani also revealed she's actually been reassured by the response from her fans.

She added: "[I've learned] to trust myself more. To trust my abilities and know that God has given me all the tools that I need.

"I don't need to seek anything. I have everything that I need in order to step into the destiny that he's creating, and the path that he's set forth for me, so I just need to do it."