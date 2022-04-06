Mindy Kaling thinks it "made sense" to end 'Never Have I Ever' after four seasons.

The 42-year-old star created the coming-of-age comedy-drama, but she doesn't want the Netflix show - which is loosely based on Mindy's childhood experiences - to overstay its welcome.

She explained: "Four seasons for a high school show felt like it made sense. They can't be in high school forever. We've seen those shows. Like, you've been in high school for 12 years. What is going on here?

"Also, the actors get older and it starts looking insane that a 34 year old is playing a 15 year old."

Mindy thinks four seasons is the "perfect amount of time" for the show.

The Hollywood star also explained why she loves working with Netflix so much.

She told 'Entertainment Tonight': "There are some things are built-in doing a high school show that felt like, OK this is time.

"But the truth is, we got to know the characters. The great thing about doing it on Netflix is that we got to tell stories that you wouldn’t necessarily be able to tell in traditional network shows and so we feel good. We really told the story of this 15-year-old girl and that felt like the perfect amount of time."

Meanwhile, Mindy previously admitted to having self-doubts at the start of her career.

The actress - who is best known for playing Kelly Kapoor in the US version of 'The Office' - said: "When you’re starting out, mostly it’s terrifying because you think you could get fired and then never get hired again.

"If you see some of the statistics for women of color on writing staffs, you’ll see that even if there’s parity, it’s so hard to get promoted and stay on a show. A whopping majority of upper-level writers are still white men. You see a lot of people of color in the younger ranks, but it’s hard to move up.

"I remember thinking, 'This could all go away - save your money.'"