Mark Wahlberg plans to quit Hollywood "sooner rather than later".

The 50-year-old actor is one of the most bankable stars in the movie industry, but he doesn't plan to stay in the business forever.

Asked when he plans to leave Hollywood behind, Mark replied: "Sooner rather than later, probably."

Mark has Ella, 18, Michael, 16, Brendan, 13, and Grace, 12, with his wife Rhea Durham.

And the actor is keen to spend more time at home with his family in the coming years.

Speaking about his approach to future projects, Mark explained: "It's gotta be something special to really bring me, you know, to leave home, to leave those guys behind, because it's the biggest sacrifice in the making for sure."

Mark's latest film, 'Father Stu', tells the story of a washed-up boxer who becomes a priest.

And the movie star is now focused on projects that "help people".

He told 'Entertainment Tonight': "I feel like this is starting a new chapter for me in that, now, doing things like this - real substance - can help people.

"I definitely want to focus on making more. I wouldn't say necessarily just faith-based content but things that will help people. So, hopefully this movie will open a door for not only myself but for lots of other people in Hollywood to make more meaningful content."

Mark also explained that 'Father Stu' sends a positive message to people amid ongoing struggles in the world.

He said: "This movie's really touching everybody who sees it because we're all going through something.

"These are very difficult times and so to be able to share this with other people and remind people that things can get better ... we've gotta lock arms and support each other."