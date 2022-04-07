Hunter McGrady's baby boy is helping her to appreciate her body.

The 28-year-old model - who gave birth to Hudson in June 2021 - has taken to social media to discuss her postpartum body and the positive influence of her son.

The Sports Illustrated star wrote on Instagram: "As I was giving my son a bath last night I was looking at his sweet soft body and was thinking about how that is his body and skin that will grow with him, the same body that was there since day 1.

"The body and skin that was formed inside my womb. The body that will take him through every milestone, the body that will fall and get back up, get scratched, bruised, the body that will reset itself at every stage of life and the sweet body that will be with him forever.

"I thought how much It would break my heart if he ever thought negatively of it or if he ever thought that body that his mama and daddy revered so much was wrong or needed to be different.

"Then this morning as I was getting dressed I looked at my body and was surprised at just how different it looked to me. I had more stretch marks than ever before, somehow they all came postpartum, my stomach wasn't as tight as it once was, my boobs weren't sitting so high and one seemed to droop much more than the other, and I began to point out all these things that didn't look right to me. (sic)"

However, Hunter's baby boy reminded her to be proud and to appreciate her own body.

The blonde beauty wrote: "Then my son sitting in that bath last night flashed in my head and I remembered, this body made his. So, I took a photo to remember how much i need to appreciate this body today [heart emoji] (sic)"