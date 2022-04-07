Bruce Willis feels a "sense of relief" after going public about his aphasia diagnosis.

The 67-year-old star recently announced he was stepping away from his acting career after being diagnosed with aphasia - which impedes a person's ability to speak and write - and Bruce feels like he's now "got that monkey off his back".

The source told Us Weekly: "The closest members of his inner circle were all aware of his issue and had been for some time."

The Hollywood star - who is married to model Emma Heming Willis - and his family have also been touched by the public response to his diagnosis.

The insider explained: "[His family are] deeply touched at the sheer outpouring of love and support they’ve received ever since they shared the news."

Bruce's family - including Emma and his ex-wife Demi Moore - recently announced his condition via a joint statement on Instagram.

They shared: "To Bruce’s amazing supporters, as a family we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities. As a result of this and with much consideration Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him.

"This is a really challenging time for our family and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion and support. We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him.

"As Bruce always says, “Live it up” and together we plan to do just that. (sic)"