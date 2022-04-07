Kourtney Kardashian knew her friendship with Travis Barker would "be over" the minute they got "physical".

The Poosh founder and the Blink-182 drummer are known for shoving their tongues down each other's throats on the red carpet and racy PDAs in public, and Kourtney has admitted it's "funny" how the pair went from friends to madly in love.

Speaking on Wednesday night’s (06.04.22) ABC News primetime special 'The Kardashians', she said: “It’s so funny when we think about, like, this is us. Can you believe it? We’re, like, Kourtney and Travis, who are friends.

“I felt like deep down, if we looked into each other’s eyes and made it, you know, physical, that it would just be over.”

The 42-year-old beauty and the pop punk star walked down the aisle at the One Love Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas on Monday (04.04.22), but didn't obtain a marriage license.

Alongside a series of photos from the ceremony, Kourtney wrote on Instagram: "Once upon a time in a land far, far away (Las Vegas) at 2am, after an epic night and a little tequila, a queen and her handsome king ventured out to the only open chapel with an Elvis and got married (with no license). (sic)"

In the photos, Kourtney and Travis, 46, are seen wearing leather jackets, while the brunette beauty is holding a bouquet of flowers.

However, Kourtney confirmed that the ceremony wasn't legally binding.

The reality star - who got engaged last year - wrote on the photo-sharing platform: "Practice makes perfect."

Earlier this week, Marty Frierson - the owner of the One Love Wedding Chapel - revealed some secrets of their ceremony and said the pair couldn't stop "kissing and hugging".

He shared: "There was a lot of that - kissing and hugging. They barely came up for air! They just seemed totally in love."

Marty also revealed the ceremony was only attended by a handful of guests.

He said: "They all had iPhones, taking pictures and videos from every angle.

"I don't know if they were the friends or their social media team. They filmed everything from the time they walked in, to the time they walked out. The vows, the kiss, the rose bouquet toss, the dancing. I usually take pictures for the chapel but they wanted to handle it all themselves."