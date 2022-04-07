Kris Jenner is "still friends" with ex Caitlyn Jenner.

The 66-year-old matriarch was married to Caitlyn - who was known as Bruce Jenner before transitioning into a woman - from 1991 until 2015 and admitted that they still see each other and that things have "settled down" since the divorce.

She said: "We’re fine. We’re friends. I see her when she’s at a family thing. It’s settled down a lot."

Kris - who has daughters Kylie, 24, and Kendall, 26, with Caitlyn, as well as Kourtney, 42, Kim, 41, Khloe, 37, and Rob, 35, from her marriage to the late Robert Kardashian - went on to explain that Caitlyn's transition in 2015 came as a "shock" because it was a subject she didn't understand at the time.

Speaking on the ABC interview special 'The Kardashians', she told Robin Roberts: "I think it was a big shock. It’s a scary thing to go through, because you know nothing about it. It’s a subject that I never thought I would have to directly deal with, confront, be understanding about something that I didn’t understand."

Caitlyn - who also has Burt, 43, and Cassandra, 41, with first wife Chrystie Scott, and Brandon, 40, and Brody, 38, with second spouse Linda Thompson - recently opened up about life since her transition, noting that these days her relationship with her family is "fine."

She said: "My relationship with the family is, you know, fine. I mean, we do things together, my kids, this and that. I just had my 20th grandchild a couple weeks ago and that's my son, Burt, the oldest son. Of course, when you have 10 kids, you have different relationships with all of your children. Obviously, Kendall and Kylie, my flesh and blood, I'm very close to them. On the Kardashian side, I see them here and there, but I'm not really close. Kim is probably the closest. My other side, my other kids, my sons, Brandon, Burt, the whole group, they're all there."