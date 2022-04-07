An edit button has been the most requested feature on Twitter "for many years".

Jay Sullivan, the company's vice president of consumer product, admits Twitter has received lots of requests to add an edit button over recent years, but the micro-blogging platform remains determined to build the feature "in a safe manner".

Jay said: "Without things like time limits, controls, and transparency about what has been edited, Edit could be misused to alter the record of the public conversation.

"Protecting the integrity of that public conversation is our top priority when we approach this work."

Twitter recently announced plans to add an edit button after Elon Musk asked his social media followers whether it was something that they wanted to see.

The billionaire businessman - who has acquired a 9.2 percent stake in the company - took to the platform to pose the question.

He asked: "Do you want an edit button?"

Prior to that, it was announced that Musk - who is best known as the Tesla CEO - was confirmed as having bought a significant shareholding in Twitter.

A statement read: "Amount beneficially owned: 73,486,938 shares consisting of shares of Common Stock held by the Elon Musk Revocable T 2003 for which Elon Musk is the sole Trustee."