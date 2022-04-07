Fantastic Beasts' Eddie Redmayne says his kids were unimpressed with his wizardry skills

© BANG Media International

Tags

'Fantastic Beasts' star Eddie Redmayne's kids were underwhelmed by his wizardry skills.

The 40-year-old actor stars as Newt Scamander - a British Ministry of Magic employee in the Beasts Division of the Department for the Regulation and Control of Magical Creatures - in the 'Harry Potter' prequel franchise.

And Eddie has admitted his brood was unimpressed with his magic tricks and wands.

The movie star – who has Luke, four, and Iris, five, with wife Hannah Bagshawe – told ‘Live With Kelly and Ryan': “There was a moment this year where I felt like as a dad, who played a wizard, I could try and get some brownie points,

“I gave Iris, my daughter, Newt’s wand. Which I thought was pretty exciting, and she’s like ‘Okay, thanks Dad.'”

He added: “I came back an hour later and she covered the thing in tinfoil, she’d made a little star and made a fairy wand. And she’s like, ‘Now this is a wand,’ [That] slightly undermined my brownie points.”

He had a hard time convincing his son he was a wizard when his magic trick fell flat.

Eddie said: “You have that sort of moral dilemma, like do I lie to my child? I find myself stuck in the middle and he’s like, ‘No, you’re either a wizard or you’re not,’ So I said ‘Yeah I am a wizard’ and I did some sort of trick with a coin, the one magic trick I could do.

“And he’s like, ‘That’s not the kind of stuff you can do in the [Fantastic Beasts] trailer. In the trailer, you can make stuff explode.'

“So I think he told his friends at school and they asked me to do some of the stuff in the trailer and it was a bit of a letdown.”

The latest instalment, ‘Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets Of Dumbledore’, hits cinemas on April 14.

BANG Showbiz English

BANG Showbiz is the world’s premier entertainment news agency providing the most exciting celebrity news to online, print and broadcast media outlets across the globe.

Recommend