'Fantastic Beasts' star Eddie Redmayne's kids were underwhelmed by his wizardry skills.

The 40-year-old actor stars as Newt Scamander - a British Ministry of Magic employee in the Beasts Division of the Department for the Regulation and Control of Magical Creatures - in the 'Harry Potter' prequel franchise.

And Eddie has admitted his brood was unimpressed with his magic tricks and wands.

The movie star – who has Luke, four, and Iris, five, with wife Hannah Bagshawe – told ‘Live With Kelly and Ryan': “There was a moment this year where I felt like as a dad, who played a wizard, I could try and get some brownie points,

“I gave Iris, my daughter, Newt’s wand. Which I thought was pretty exciting, and she’s like ‘Okay, thanks Dad.'”

He added: “I came back an hour later and she covered the thing in tinfoil, she’d made a little star and made a fairy wand. And she’s like, ‘Now this is a wand,’ [That] slightly undermined my brownie points.”

He had a hard time convincing his son he was a wizard when his magic trick fell flat.

Eddie said: “You have that sort of moral dilemma, like do I lie to my child? I find myself stuck in the middle and he’s like, ‘No, you’re either a wizard or you’re not,’ So I said ‘Yeah I am a wizard’ and I did some sort of trick with a coin, the one magic trick I could do.

“And he’s like, ‘That’s not the kind of stuff you can do in the [Fantastic Beasts] trailer. In the trailer, you can make stuff explode.'

“So I think he told his friends at school and they asked me to do some of the stuff in the trailer and it was a bit of a letdown.”

The latest instalment, ‘Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets Of Dumbledore’, hits cinemas on April 14.