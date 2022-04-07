Taraji P. Henson insisted self-care doesn't have to be expensive.

The 'Empire' actress has introduced a new line of body care products, Body by TPH, which retails at less than $12 from Walmart and she admitted it was very important to her that the range be accessible.

She told InStyle.com: "Taking care of yourself doesn't have to be expensive. Yes, the spa is there, but inflation is happening. People are having to cut back on things, but why should you have to cut back on self-care? It affects your mental health."

The product range - which comprises three collections, The Cleanse + Condition Coalition, The Skin Stylers, and Restoration Rituals - boasts minimal packaging in neutral tones and the actress hopes it will help bring the spa experience home.

She said: "It's clean and it reminds you of the spa. I came up with this neutral colour palette because I was thinking of different colours of skin – if you have skin it's for you."

And Taraji hopes the products will help people set their own beauty "rituals" when they still feel unable to have spa treatments.

She said: "People are a little traumatised from the pandemic and they're not socialising as much or going to spas as much because there's still the fear of COVID.

"During shutdown, I was teaching people how to do their hair at home and now it's like, let's turn that Sunday chore into a ritual. While you have your hair mask on, you can indulge in a nice deep, relaxing bath with a relaxing candle. Or you can get your energy the next morning from the mandarin and ginger in the body cleansing line."