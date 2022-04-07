Nicki Minaj has impersonated Adele on 'Carpool Karaoke.'

The 39-year-old rap star made an appearance on the 'The Late Late Show with James Corden' segment - which sees the former 'Gavin and Stacey' star drive music stars around LA as they sing along to music - and she did an impression of the British superstar, making light of the viral moment when she was snapped looking unimpressed and ignoring cameras at an NBA All-Star Game back in February.

In a British accent, she quipped: "I know! I go viral for basically anything. I sit down at the basketball game and I do one of these. I don't look at the camera. People pay for these sort of viral moments, you know what I mean?!"

The 'Bang Bang' hitmaker then shared her thoughts on the 'Hello' singer's appearance on the show back in 2016, which saw her perform a rendition of Nicki's hit 'Monster', claiming that it made her "so happy" to hear Adele sing such an "unexpected" style of music after being known for her heartbreaking ballads.

She said: "It made me so happy. She embodied Nicki Minaj. She’s singing these sad songs so you don’t expect it from her from."

Nicki went on to perform an acapella version of Adele's 2011 hit 'Someone Like You' before going on to perform spontaneous renditions of her own songs, including 'Blick Blick', ' Super Bass', 'Anaconda', 'Do We Have A Problem' and 'Starships', before going on to explain her terminology to a confused James.

She said: "If y'all got beef with James, I'm gonna let y'all know right now we popping up! We poppin' ops! James if you're gonna hang out with me, you gotta at least know the lingo! Ops means opposition! We gonna make it blick, blick!"