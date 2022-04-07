Epic Games has raised $144 million with Xbox to aid humanitarian efforts in Ukraine.

The video game company - which is perhaps best known for the 'Fortnite' brand - expressed its "deepest thanks" to everyone who donated money to the cause.

The company said on Twitter: "Our deepest thanks to everyone who joined us in supporting humanitarian relief efforts for people affected by the war in Ukraine.

"Together with the Fortnite community and @Xbox, we raised $144 million USD for @DirectRelief @UNICEF, @WFP, @Refugees and @WCKitchen. (sic)"

Epic previously announced that it would donate all proceeds from in-game sales until 3 April.

Similarly, Humble Bundle - which sells collections of video games online - has also raised a huge amount of money to support the people of Ukraine amid the ongoing conflict with Russia.

The company has already raised more than $20 million to aid humanitarian efforts.

In its initial post, Humble Bundle said on Twitter: "The violent invasion in Ukraine is creating an urgent humanitarian crisis. We joined forces for a bundle of games, books and software to help victims and refugees from Ukraine. All proceeds to @razomforukraine , @RESCUEorg , @IMC_Worldwide @DirectRelief (sic)"

And after raising millions for the humanitarian effort, the company said: "Our all-for-charity Stand With Ukraine [Ukraine flag emoji] bundle has ended. Together, we've raised over $20 million for humanitarian relief efforts in #Ukraine! Thank you all for your support!!! (sic)"