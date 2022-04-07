Amazon have made their Kindle Paperwhite even more user-friendly with the 2021 edition.

The company hadn’t brought out a new version of the device since 2018, and the new e-reader boasts a bigger screen, USB-C charging and an impressive 10-week battery life.

The 2021 Kindle Paperwhite – which has retained the IPX8 waterproofing and Audible compatibility that were welcome additions to the 2018 version – has a 6.8in display screen and, although slightly heavier, is also thinner.

Night readers will love the warmer colour temperatures that can go from a gentle glow to intense orange, but a noticeable lack of blue light to help users drop off easier, and there’s also 17 LEDs, making for a brighter screen than the five found in the 2018 model.

The processor is 20% quicker and boots up noticeably more speedily, while scrolling between pages is instantaneous.

The only downside to the device is the lack of headphone jack, meaning those want to use the audiobook versions of their favourite titles will have to rely on Bluetooth headphones, though the integration of Audible is a bonus, particularly as it’s so easy to switch between that and the printed word, with the Kindle always keeping your place.