Alicia Vikander thinks Nicolas Ghesquiere is a "brilliant artist".

The 'Tomb Raider' actress has been a brand ambassador for Louis Vuitton for seven years and still enjoys her association with the fashion house because of the creative director of womenswear's vision.

She gushed to the new issue of Britain's Harper's Bazaar magazine: "Nicolas is a brilliant artist who, every year, manages to recreate and reinvent something."

Alicia loves getting "dressed up" and walking the red carpet but acknowledged posing for pictures gives people a very different impression to what being a movie star is like, as she admitted it is much more difficult than just promoting their work.

She said: "I get excited about dressing up.

"People come and see us at a premiere dressed up and walking these carpets, and that’s fun, of course. But that’s the illusion of what the industry is.

"[The reality is] interest, and passion, and a will to make something. It’s four months where a bunch of strangers work 15-hour days, six days a week, and don’t sleep."

The 33-year-old actress previously admitted wearing Nicolas' creations feels like her "armour" that can protect her from the glare of fame.

The Oscar-winning star said previously: "Nicolas is a risk-taker. His work is fashion-forward but relatable. I feel cool and feminine in his clothes. They're like my armour."

Nicolas added that the 'Ex Machina' star has a "strong sense of self and style" and praised her for never compromising herself.

He said: "Alicia has a strong sense of self and style. Her life and career have been on a very fast trajectory, and yet she has remained the same determined, confident, and beautiful young woman since the beginning.

"I am always impressed by people who don't make compromises. She can transform herself without betraying herself."

The new issue of Harper's Bazaar UK is on sale now.

For more from Alicia, visit https://www.harpersbazaar.com/uk/aliciavikander