Mira Sorvino has claimed to have seen a UFO.

The 'Shining Vale' star - who stars alongside Courteney Cox in the horror-comedy - believes she spotted an alien while staying at a rented property in Malibu after her home was damaged by the Woolsey Fire of 2018.

Appearing on 'The Late Late Show with James Corden', she said of the encounter: "I have seen a UFO, for real. There is nothing else to explain it. I woke up in the middle of the night. We were in a rented house in the Malibu Hills after our home was affected by the Woolsey Fire."

Meanwhile, Mira's co-star recently opened up about her encounters with the supernatural.

'Scream' star Courteney - who is playing a woman who believes she is possessed in the 'Shining Vale' - revealed she has had several paranormal experiences.

She said: "I didn't believe it at first until a situation happened and there was no way not to believe it as the UPS saw someone behind me and I'd heard enough."

The 57-year-old former 'Friends' actress - who is dating Snow Patrol's Johnny McDaid - added of another recent encounter with the supernatural in the UK: "I'm in England. How many people are old that die here. I'm in the stomping ground for ghosts!"