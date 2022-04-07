Kim Kardashian's older kids "know what's going on" amid her divorce from Kanye West.

The SKIMS founder filed for divorce from the rapper - with whom she has North, eight, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and Psalm, two - just over a year ago, after almost seven years of marriage, and she's revealed their two older children are aware of their marital split.

Kim - who is now dating Pete Davidson - said: “I’m really open and honest with them.

“The younger ones don’t understand as much, but as far as with my two older ones, they know what’s going on.”

The 41-year-old reality star admitted it's tough not to "take the high road" in response to Kanye's social media attacks on her 'SNL' star boyfriend and his recent music video for 'Eazy', which saw Kanye decapitate a Claymation version of Pete.

Speaking on 'The Kardashians - An ABC News Special', she told 'Good Morning America' host Robin Roberts: “You want to take the high road, and sometimes it’s hard. But I think that, at the end of the day, everyone has their own way of communicating."

However, she always encouraged the 44-year-old hip-hop legend to speak his truth.

Kim added: “I’ve always been, like, a champion of him speaking his truth and I would always want that.”

Despite the drama, Kim - who was declared legally single last month - has spoken out before about keeping it civil for the kids and being her “co-parent’s biggest cheerleader”.

She said: "You could be so hurt or angry at your ex, but I think in front of the kids, it always has to be 'Your dad's the best’. Make sure you are your co-parent's biggest cheerleader, no matter what you're personally going through."