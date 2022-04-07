'The Sopranos' star Rae Allen has died, aged 95.

The New Yorker passed away peacefully in her sleep of natural causes, her manager Kyle Fritz of Kyle Fritz Management confirmed.

Kyle told The Hollywood Reporter: "I had the pleasure of representing Rae Allen for over 20 years. She was one of the most gifted actresses I have ever had the pleasure of working with. I will be forever grateful to have been a part of her incredible journey."

The actress started out on Broadway after graduating from the American Academy of Dramatic Arts in 1947.

The 'Damn Yankee' star went on to earn a Tony Award for the play 'And Miss Reardon Drinks A Little' in 1971.

As well as playing Tony Sopranos' (James Gandolfini) aunt Quintina Blundetto in the iconic mob series, Rae appeared on the small screen in 'All in the Family' and 'Seinfeld'.

Rae had supporting roles in 'Reign Over Me', 'Stargate', 'Calendar Girl' and 'Where's Poppa?'.

More recently, in 2006, Rae made an appearance in an episode of the medical drama 'Grey’s Anatomy'.

'Major Crimes' star Jonathan Del Arco, the spouse of Kyle, was among those to pay tribute to Rae.

He wrote: “Goodbye teacher and friend. You lived fiercely and with a sense of humor. I once put my drink down a coaster while visiting her and noticed it was her Tony! She quipped ‘I really gotta get that thing fixed, in the meantime it’s useful don’t you think?’”

The actress is survived by her nieces Laura and Betty Cosgrow.