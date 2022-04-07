David Foster has hailed Katharine McPhee a "fantastic mother".

The 72-year-old singer and the 38-year-old actress welcomed their first child together, a son named Rennie, last February, and the pair are "having the best time".

Katharine said: "It's great. It's the best."

David - who has been married five times and his five kids - gushed: "She's a fantastic mother. An amazing mother, and we are having the best time."

The 'Shark Night' star admits it's exhausting but they are loving every minute of this "precious" time.

Katharine told 'Entertainment Tonight': "Having so much fun, it's just great being a mom. I love it, absolutely.

"I mean, last night was a little rough, the time ... he was up and then you know, when you're travelling with the kid, you have your moments where you get over-tired and frustrated, but it's just so precious because it's just a moment in time that is not going to last forever, so, in my perspective I just cherish."

Katharine previously confessed her spouse was annoyed with her for revealing the tot's name to the world.

The ‘Country Comfort’ star's other half was less than impressed with her for spilling the beans, because he said it’s the “only thing” they have to keep out of the spotlight.

Katharine explained: “My husband was kind of annoyed. I said, ‘What was I supposed to say? Nothing, like, I’m sorry, we’re not sharing the name.’ Cause we don’t want to be like that pretentious over the name, but just, it’s the only kind of thing you can hold on to that feels private, you know, that you can kind of keep.

“But Hoda [Kotb] just asked me on the ‘Today Show’ like, ‘What’s his name?’ And I didn’t want to be like, ‘Sorry, we’re not sharing it.’

“You can’t say no to Hoda. My husband’s friends with her too. So anyway, I think he’s like a little bit, he’s just like, ‘It’s the only thing we have to keep private.’ And I’m like, ‘I’m sorry. She asked me the question.’ ”