'The Hunger Games' star Jena Malone helped to save a dog that was being abused on the street in Los Angeles.

The 37-year-old actress - who played Johanna Mason in the action franchise which was based on Suzanne Collins' adventure films of the same name - stopped to help the pooch that was being ill-treated by a man near near Sunset Boulevard.

Malone - who was captured in a video shared by NBC LA chasing the man down with a group of other animal lovers - took to Twitter to speak about the incident of animal cruelty.

She tweeted: "This was really scary. I saw a man kicking repeatedly a small dog on the sunset, yanking him up in the air and absolutely choking the dog. I yelled at him to stop from my car but he wouldn’t. I got out of my car to try and get the dog but he started running.

"So I started chasing him. I saw other people watching on the street upset , as they must have seen the same abhorrent behavior I witnessed , so I tried to signal a man in an orange vest to run with me to chase him.”

The group of canine concerned citizens managed to obtain the dog from the unidentified man and Jena admits the rescue was a "miracle".

In other Twitter posts, she added: "Six blocks down from where the chase began a big group had gathered and it look like the man no longer had the dog. "So I pulled over to make sure that dog was going to be cared for. I didn’t see the brawl but I was told that the man did not give up the dog without a fight."

'Donnie Darko' star Jena confirmed that the dog had suffered “fractured rib, bone breaks in it’s hind legs and another fracture in its right paw".

She added: "I’m sorry that it ended in a brawl but the dog was going to die. No question. I can’t imagine the level of torture it had suffered until this point. And now it’s safe in a hospital. Still no word on its owner."

Jena said that the alleged abuser was ‘coherent’ after being attacked before sharing that the dog had successfully been identified thanks to its microchip and had been reunited with its owner after being missing for around a week.

She tweeted: “His name is Champion and he is happily out of hospital and with his owner. Watch out for the go fund me link soon. His multiple surgeries will be a lot for the owner to take care of alone."