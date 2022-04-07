Vanessa Hudgens almost auditioned for 'American Idol' before landing a role in musical movie 'High School Musical'.

The 33-year-old actress achieved massive success and fame thanks to her role as Gabriella Montez in the Disney film franchise but before got her big break she considered trying her luck on the singing show after being inspired by Kelly Clarkson winning the very first season back in 2002.

Speaking to Kelly, 39, on her talk show, Vanessa revealed: “I grew up doing theatre, and this has always been a passion of mine, and you were on ‘American Idol’, and you won, and I was like, ‘That’s it, I’m going on 'American Idol'.

"I was like, ‘I’m doing it’ and you were the catalyst.”

But the timing was not meant to be as Vanessa had just secured what was to be the defining role of her career.

She added: “That next week I got an audition for ‘High School Musical’ and booked it, so then I was like, ‘Well, never mind.'"

During her appearance on 'The Kelly Clarkson Talk Show', Vanessa also reflected on her first meetings with her 'High School Musical' co-stars Zac Efron, Ashley Tisdale and Lucas Grabeel and the fact that 16 years have passed since the first film was released.

She said: “I remember all the auditions definitely because there was a lot of them.

“I remember meeting Zac for the first time, meeting Lucas for the first time, me and Ashley had already met, we did a commercial together a month prior, yeah, but its wild, the time just keeps flying.”