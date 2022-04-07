Dolly Parton has urged the world to "take better care" of the planet.

The 76-year-old country music legend says "we're mistreating Mother Nature" and need to "rethink and do better" to save Earth amid the climate crisis.

Speaking to National Geographic Travels ahead of Earth Day (22.04.22), she said: “Well, my hope for the environment, for all things living, and all things good, just nature in general, [is] that we should pay more attention to how we’re treating our mountains, how we’re treating our world, how we’re just treating everything.

“We’re just mistreating Mother Nature. That’s, like, being ugly to your mama, you know? That’s like being disrespectful, you know? Seriously. So, I really think we all need to pay closer attention to taking better care of the things that God gave us freely and that we’re so freely messing up. We need to rethink that and do better.”

The 'Jolene' hitmaker grew up in the Great Smoky Mountains and still goes back to visit every chance she gets.

She said: “When I come here it’s a feeling like nothing else. It has grown, as all things must.

“But the Smokies will never lose their charm and their magic.”

Butterfly lover Dolly - who has a tattoo of the insect - is set to open a special facility at her Dollywood amusement park in 2023, for migrating the common monarch butterflies.

The '9 to 5' singer has fond memories of chasing butterflies as a child.

She added: “When I was little I would wander off, chasing butterflies into the woods, so they had to come find me. I always related to them because I felt like they were harmless and they were colorful — kinda like I think that I am.

“They’re just meant to be mine, I think.”