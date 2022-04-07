Avril Lavigne is engaged to Mod Sun.

The ‘Complicated’ hitmaker said yes to the 35-year-old pop punk rocker underneath the Eiffel Tower after getting treated to “the most perfect, romantic proposal” after a year of dating.

The 37-year-old pop star told PEOPLE magazine: "It was the most perfect, romantic proposal I could ever ask for. We were in Paris on a boat in the Seine River. We had a violin player, champagne and roses. It felt like time stood still, and it was just the two of us in the moment.”

Avril described how Mod engraved the “the first words he ever said to” her, along with “Mod + Avril”.

She said: "It has the words 'Hi Icon' engraved in it, which were the first words he ever said to me. And it has Mod + Avril on the inside. He knew from the very beginning I wanted a heart shaped diamond because on the day we met, we had matching heart shaped paved rings on. We've worn them every day since, so it’s only fitting to have a heart-shaped engagement ring. I love it so much."

The ‘Love Sux’ hitmaker claims that Mod - real name Dylan Smith - popping the question “was a total surprise” but that she always knew he was the one for her after they met making her new album.

Avril said: "I knew we had a very strong unstoppable connection from the first week of writing and working together in the studio. Immediately. He made every day better. It was like I had known him forever. As time went on, things kept getting better, and it felt incredibly natural."

Avril - who has been married previously to Sum 41 frontman Deryck Whibley and Nickelback frontman Chad Kroeger - also gushed about how anticipating “having fun, working together, touring together, growing together” with her husband-to-be.

"I look forward to having fun, creating, working together, touring together, growing together. It feels good to have someone who can help celebrate the good times, hold you through the tough ones, and be there for all the moments in between."