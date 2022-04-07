Jane Seymour is “fed up” talking about whether James Bond should be a woman.

The ‘Live and Let Die’ star - who played Solitaire in the 1973 movie, whose virginity gave her superpowers that vanished “once Bond has had her” - does think that the attitudes contained in the old movies were dated but would reprise her role as the future version.

The 71-year-old told the Independent: “It occurred to me today, because I’m so fed up of hearing, ‘Should a woman be Bond?’, that I would be very happy to be in a Bond film, and I know exactly what I would play.”

“We don’t know what happened to Solitaire, do we? When she lost her virginity, is it possible she got pregnant? Is it possible she went on to be a grandma? And is it possible that her grandchild has her abilities?”

Jane acknowledged that as the 007 franchise has developed so has the social attitudes promoted by the films, which the last five starred Daniel Craig as the title character until his final installment, 'No Time to Die' in 2021.

She said: “Bond gets better and better, and it’s more in tune with today’s feelings and thoughts and issues.”

The former ‘Dr Quinn Medicine Woman’ star found it “far more comedic” back in the 70s compared to the more modern movies.

Jane said: “It was far more comedic when I did it – it’s become much more of an adventure.”

Last month, the ‘Somewhere in Time’ star revealed that she is “working more now” and has no plans to step back from show business.

Jane said: "For some reason I’ve yet to understand, I’m working more now than I ever have in my life. "I’ve no inclination to retire. Why would I do less of something I love? "In 1988, I worked with John Gielgud on ‘War and Remembrance’ when he was 84 and I asked him the same thing. "He replied, ‘As long as my name is on a call sheet, I know I’ll be alive in the morning.'"